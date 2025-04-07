'Legend Make Legend Move': John Cena Fans Flood RCB's Social Media Account After Virat Kohli Does Iconic 'You Can't See Me'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Whenever RCB and MI clash against each other, it is always a spectacle. Both the teams have the biggest superstars in their ranks, and they put up a spectacle every time. The biggest attraction of the match, like always, has been Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Two stalwarts of Indian cricket going head-to-head with each other.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash. The pacer had been out of cricketing action for some time now, as he was nursing his back injury. Bumrah bowling against Virat Kohli at the Wankhede will be a clash that everybody wants to see. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the third spot on the IPL 2025 points table. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot.

Virat Kohli Does The Iconic 'You Can't See Me'

Virat Kohli is one of the greats of the game and brings in a lot of goodwill. The ICC has endorsed cricket all over the globe with Virat Kohli as its face. Kohli, courtesy of his heroics on the field, grabs a lot of eyeballs and pulls in huge numbers of crowd. Kohli to cricket is what John Cena is to the WWE . Both of them are stalwarts of their respective fields, and they have achieved what other people only dream of achieving.

Much ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians game, Virat Kohli was seen channelizing his inner John Cena. RCB recently shared a clip of Virat Kohli doing the iconic 'You Can't See Me' move. The clip was accompanied by Cena's theme song, and it went viral within minutes. John Cena fans were quick to flood Bengaluru's comment section with heartwarming reactions.

Here Are The Reactions

Kohli Eyes To Go Big Against Mumbai