Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Sunrisers Hyderabad Suffer 4th Consecutive Loss As Gujarat Titans Win By 7 Wickets

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were left red-faced as their batting woes have been exposed by the Gujarat Titans. The Shubman Gill-led side inflicted heavy damage as the hosts suffered a seven-wicket loss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The twin aided GT big time in terms of standings as they have leapfrogged into the top spot. Check out the updated points table after the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 clash.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After GT Defeat SRH By 7 Wickets

After the Gujarat Titans secured a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Shubman Gill-led side secured the number two spot with six points and an NRR of +1.031, which is a significant leap. They have pushed down RCB at the number three spot, while the unbeaten Delhi Capitals remain at the top spot. Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders are at the number four and five spots, respectively.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table after four consecutive defeats. They have two points and an NRR of -1.629. CSK are a spot above them at number nine as both teams' struggles continue in the IPl 2025 season. The Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are at the number six, seven and eight spots, respectively.

Also Read: Trouble Deepens for Sunrisers Hyderabad with Fourth Consecutive Defeat As Gujarat Titans Secure The Win By 7 Wickets

GT Hand SRH Their Fourth Defeat Of The Season By 7 Wickets

Mohammed Siraj started strong after taming Travis Head in the first over. It all went downhill from there, as the slow tracks at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium did not help their cause. DSP Siraj will make opener Abhishek Sharma feel like he is 18. Ishan Kishan, the No. 3 batter, failed yet again as Prasidh Krishna removed him from action. Nitish Reddy attempted to start the fire, but Sai Kishore extinguished his enthusiasm after taking his wicket. The remaining Hyderabad batters struggled to score, managing only 152 runs.