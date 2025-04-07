IPL 2025: Sai Sudarshan Challenges Nicholas Pooran's Dominance, Here's How The Race For The 'Orange Cap' Is Heating Up

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:49 IST
IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is into its third week, and there is no shortage of high-octane action. The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) has been pathbreaking in many ways. Former IPL champions, the Chennai Super Kings , Mumbai Indians , and the Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom half of the table. Whereas teams like Punjab Kings , Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals have acquired their rightful places in the top half.
The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League has so far witnessed youngsters such as Sai Sudharsan ( Gujarat Titans ), Aniket Verma ( Sunrisers Hyderabad ), and Priyansh Arya ( Punjab Kings) take the IPL by storm with their sensational batting capabilities. The race to win the 'Orange Cap' is slowly becoming a tense affair, and the batters are going all out to win it.
Before the start of the eighteenth season, nobody would have believed that Delhi, Punjab, and Bengaluru are going to dominate the top half of the IPL 2025 points table. Contrary to their previous records and performances, these three teams, who have never won the IPL before, have been stellar with their performances so far, and they look like favorites to make it to the playoffs.
