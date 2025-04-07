sb.scorecardresearch
  • IPL 2025: Sai Sudarshan Challenges Nicholas Pooran's Dominance, Here's How The Race For The 'Orange Cap' Is Heating Up

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:49 IST

IPL 2025: Sai Sudarshan Challenges Nicholas Pooran's Dominance, Here's How The Race For The 'Orange Cap' Is Heating Up

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran has emerged as the best batsman in the season. Delhi Capitals on the other hand continue to lead the charts

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025
Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025 | Image: Associated Press

IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is into its third week, and there is no shortage of high-octane action. The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) has been pathbreaking in many ways. Former IPL champions, the Chennai Super Kings , Mumbai Indians , and the Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom half of the table. Whereas teams like Punjab Kings , Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals have acquired their rightful places in the top half.

The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League has so far witnessed youngsters such as Sai Sudharsan ( Gujarat Titans ), Aniket Verma ( Sunrisers Hyderabad ), and Priyansh Arya ( Punjab Kings) take the IPL by storm with their sensational batting capabilities. The race to win the 'Orange Cap' is slowly becoming a tense affair, and the batters are going all out to win it.

List Of Batters Currently In Contention To Win The Orange Cap

  • Nicholas Pooran ( Lucknow Super Giants ): 201 runs from 4 matches with an average of 50.25
  • Sai Sudharsan ( Gujarat Titans): 191 runs from 4 matches with an average of 47.75
  • Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants): 184 runs from 4 matches with an average of 46.00
  • Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians): 171 runs from 4 matches with an average of 57.00
  • Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans): 166 runs from 4 matches with an average of 55.33
  • Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings): 159 runs from 3 matches with an average of 159.00
  • Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 152 runs from 5 matches with an average of 30.40
  • Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 148 runs from 5 matches at an average of 29.60
  • Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans): 146 runs from 4 matches at an average of 48.67
  • Aniket Verma (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 141 runs from 5 matches at an average of 28.20

The New Holy Trinity Of IPL 2025

Before the start of the eighteenth season, nobody would have believed that Delhi, Punjab, and Bengaluru are going to dominate the top half of the IPL 2025 points table. Contrary to their previous records and performances, these three teams, who have never won the IPL before, have been stellar with their performances so far, and they look like favorites to make it to the playoffs.

Published April 7th 2025, 10:10 IST

