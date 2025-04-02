Virat Kohli Hurts Thumb While Fielding, Avoids Massive Injury Scare During IPL Clash Against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently taking on Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match on 2nd April 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru heading into this match was undefeated in the two matches they had played and were sitting comfortably at the top of the table. Gujarat Titans on the other hand are in fourth place with one win and one loss in the two matches they have already played. This was also the first match that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli Cops Nasty Blow, Avoids Injury Scare

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were put to bat first after Gujarat Titans won the toss. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost early wickets and could only manage a total of 169 in the first innings. As Gujarat Titans got down to chase the target of 170, Virat Kohli had a massive injury scare.

While fielding against the Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli made an attempt to stop the ball from going to the boundary. While stopping the ball, Virat Kohli injured his thumb and was in quite a lot of pain. Following this, Virat Kohli laid down on the ground as physios attended the star Indian batter.

After a while, Virat Kohli was cleared to continue playing the match. It would have been a massive blow to RCB incase Virat Kohli would have gotten injured.

Back To Back Disappointments For Virat Kohli With The Bat

Virat Kohli had another disappointing outing with the bat against Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 7 runs while opening against Gujarat Titans. He made 7 off 6 balls and had one four in his short lived innings. Virat Kohli in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings also could not have a massive impact with the bat.