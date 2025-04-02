Rohit Sharma Drops Cute Video Playing With Samaira And Tilak Verma, Internet Says 'Badhiya Practice'

Rohit Sharma and Tilak Verma are currently engrossed in the Indian Premier League as the tournament is ongoing. Both of these batters are currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma has had a very disappointing start to the 2025 IPL season as he has only managed to score 21 runs across three matches. Mumbai Indians have had a dismal start to the IPL season as they lost both of their opening matches of the IPL. They managed to win the third match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Rohit Sharma Drops Cute Video Playing With Daughter

Rohit Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a cute video. In the video Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira can be seen playing ‘don't drop the ball’ along with star batter Tilak Verma. The three of them can be seen playing around ahead of Mumbai Indians' IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Fans React As Rohit Sharma Drops Cute Video On Instagram

Several fans took to the comment section of Rohit Sharma's post to share their reactions on the video. There were mixed reactions on the Instagram post as several fans enjoyed the post whereas there was a section of fans that commented on Rohit's current form in the IPL.

“Badiya practice chal rahi hai” (The practice is going well), one user wrote. Another user commented, “Form mai aajao aab majak nahi raha” (Come back to form, it is not a joke anymore.)

Tilak Verma on the other hand is having a somewhat mixed IPL so far. He has fared better than Rohit Sharma. Tilak Verma has gotten 70 runs in three matches. His highest score of the season so far has been 39.