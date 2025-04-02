BCCI Announces 2025 Home Schedule For Team India, Ahmedabad To Kickoff Blokbuster Season, Check Full Details

West Indies will arrive in India in October and will play two Test matches starting from October 2nd. India will then host South Africa, who will play a bilateral series across the three formats. The 1st Test will be held in Delhi followed by Guwahati, which is all set to host its first ever Test match. The three ODI matches will be played in Ranchi, Raipur and Vizag. The focus will then shift to the shorter format Cuttack, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad will host the five T20Is.