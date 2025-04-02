BCCI Announces 2025 Home Schedule For Team India, Ahmedabad To Kickoff Blokbuster Season, Check Full Details

Updated April 2nd 2025, 22:28 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the home schedule for India's upcoming home season. Team India will play 4 Test matches, 3 ODIs and five T20Is in this home season.
West Indies will arrive in India in October and will play two Test matches starting from October 2nd. India will then host South Africa, who will play a bilateral series across the three formats. The 1st Test will be held in Delhi followed by Guwahati, which is all set to host its first ever Test match. The three ODI matches will be played in Ranchi, Raipur and Vizag. The focus will then shift to the shorter format Cuttack, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad will host the five T20Is.
An official BCCI statement read, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the schedule for Team India (Senior Men) international home season for 2025. The upcoming season promises thrilling encounters as India face off against West Indies and South Africa across Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).”
1st Test - 2nd Oct - 6th Oct, Ahmedabad
2nd Test - 10th Oct - 14th Oct, Kolkata
1st Test - 14th Nov - 18th Nov, New Delhi
2nd Test - 22nd Nov - 26th Nov, Guwahati
1st ODI - 30th Nov, Ranchi
2nd ODI - 3rd Dec, Raipur
3rd ODI - 6th Dec, Vizag
1st T20I - 9th Dec, Cuttack
2nd T20I - 11th Dec, New Chandigarh
3rd T20I - 14th Dec, Dharamsala
4th T20I - 17th Dec, Lucknow
5th T20I - 19th Dec, Ahmedabad.
