WATCH | Carlos Alcaraz's Insane Volley During Laver Cup Shows Why he is Rated as Best Tennis Player in The World

Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz is the current world No. 1 tennis player in the circuit. The Spaniard recently won the US Open and with the spotlight on him - he opted to feature in the Laver Cup. At the Roger-Federer-inspired tournament, he did not have a good time as he lost USA’s Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-2. The loss also meant Team World swept all four matches at the Laver Cup on Saturday to take a 9-3 lead — the first to 13 points wins the title. He may have lost the singles, but he was at his best in the doubles with partner Casper Ruud.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz May Have To Forfeit Big Bucks From His US Open 2025 Prize Money

WATCH VIDEO

Ending their four-match losing streak, Alcaraz and Ruud kicked off Day 3 with a resounding 7-6 (4), 6-1 doubles win over Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka. During the doubles match, Alcaraz played one of the most insane volleys ever. During the volley, Alcaraz dropped the ball so close to the net that his opponent barely had a chance of returning it. The shot got Alcaraz's team excited as they could not believe what they had seen.

‘Doubles this morning helped me a lot’

“I had to be different than last night, I think that’s obvious,” Alcaraz told Jim Courier on court.

“The doubles this morning helped me a lot, getting a win, starting the day with a win, playing the level we played pushed me to play great tennis," he added.

Meanwhile, Andre Agassi-led Team World, defeated Team Europe 15-9 to claim its third Laver Cup title in four years on Sunday in San Francisco.