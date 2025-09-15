WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo Heartbroken And Sad After Failing to Score Goal During Al-Nassr's Win

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best ever footballer to have played the beautiful game and hence he sets the benchmark pretty high. In the twilight of his illustrious career, Ronaldo still gets affected if he fails to score and something similar happened on Sunday when Al Nassr locked horns with Al Khlood. Al Nassr, Ronaldo's team won the game, but he could not find the back of the net. As Ronaldo was not being able to score, his frustration was evident in his gestures and body language. He did get into good areas, but the goal eluded him. Not being able to score affected him and the clip of that is going viral on social space after the Al Nassr game.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr won the game 2-0. After both teams failed to score and take the lead in the first half, Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the second as he found the back of the net. And then in the 81st-minute of the game, Inigo Martinez doubled the lead as he scored. Inigo headed the ball off a corner. It was perfect from the ex-Barcelona star. Al Nassr, after two matches, are currently top of the points table. They have won two in two and they would certainly hope that they can continue the winning momentum when they take on Istiklol in their next game on September 17.

No Stopping CR7

Ronaldo, who was named the top scorer of last season in the Saudi Arabian championship, has once again won the prestigious award.

