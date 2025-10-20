Updated 20 October 2025 at 09:42 IST
WATCH | Lionel Messi's Iconic Trophy Lifting Celebration Copied by Morocco After Beating Argentina in FIFA U-20 World Cup Final
Argentina vs Morocco: Lionel Messi's iconic trophy lifting celebration was copied by the Moroccan team after they beat Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final.
Argentina vs Morocco: The Moroccan U20 players were over the moon after beating Argentina 2-0 in the final on Sunday of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Following the historic win, the Moroccan players, smitten by Lionel Messi, recreated his iconic trophy-lifting celebration. Messi did it in 2022 after helping Argentina win. It was ironical as well that the Moroccan players copied an Argentina superstar after beating them in the game. It is no secret that Messi is an idol for millions across the globe. He is a true ambassador of the game.
Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.
Meanwhile, Messi also had a message for the Argentina players after the loss.
“Heads up, guys,” Messi wrote on an Instagram story.
“You had an incredible tournament, and even though we all wanted to see you lift the trophy, we’re left with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of watching you defend the sky blue and white with all your heart."
Morocco's Historic Run
It was history for Morocco, who managed to win their first World Cup at any age-group level.
With the historic win, Morocco also became the first African nation to win the U20 title since Ghana in 2009. Morocco had a dream run in the tournament, beating South Korea, the United States and France in the knockouts to finally edge Argentina to the title. The loss was Argentina's first in the tournament. On the hindsight, one can argue that Argentina were missing two of their best players in Bayer Leverkusen's Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid´s Franco Mastantuono.
