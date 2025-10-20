WATCH | Lionel Messi's Iconic Trophy Lifting Celebration Copied by Morocco After Beating Argentina in FIFA U-20 World Cup Final

Argentina vs Morocco: The Moroccan U20 players were over the moon after beating Argentina 2-0 in the final on Sunday of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Following the historic win, the Moroccan players, smitten by Lionel Messi, recreated his iconic trophy-lifting celebration. Messi did it in 2022 after helping Argentina win. It was ironical as well that the Moroccan players copied an Argentina superstar after beating them in the game. It is no secret that Messi is an idol for millions across the globe. He is a true ambassador of the game.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

Meanwhile, Messi also had a message for the Argentina players after the loss.

“Heads up, guys,” Messi wrote on an Instagram story.

“You had an incredible tournament, and even though we all wanted to see you lift the trophy, we’re left with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of watching you defend the sky blue and white with all your heart."

Morocco's Historic Run

It was history for Morocco, who managed to win their first World Cup at any age-group level.