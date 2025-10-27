WATCH | Preetismita Bhoi Smashes Youth World Record to Win Gold at 2025 Asian Youth Games

Asian Youth Games 2025: In a heartwarming piece of news, 16-year-old Preetismita Bhoi, a weightlifting prodigy from India, has set a new youth world record at the Asian Youth Games 2025 held in Manama, Bahrain. She was competing in the girls’ 44 kg category. And her winning attempt was a clean & jerk lift of 92 kg to stun all present at the venue. The effort also made her settle for silver in the snatch.

The young Indian needs to be credited for holding onto her nerves at the big stage competing with some of the finest lifters in Asia. She broke the previous Youth World Record of 56kg, that stood since 2022 with an incredible 57kg snatch. She is already being touted as the next big thing in weightlifting in India. With age on her side, she seems to be having a bright future ahead of her and that augurs well for the country. She received praise from all quarters. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) officials praised her for her remarkable progress and discipline at such a young age.