WATCH | Sadio Mane Makes up For Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence With Heartwarming Gesture After Al Nassr Arrives in India For AFC Champions League

AFC Champions League: Fans were heartbroken when it was confirmed by Al Nassr that global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be traveling to India for a AFC Champions League 2 match. But, Sadio Mane made up for Ronaldo's absence by interacting with Indian fans on arriving at the airport. Not just interacted, Mane also signed a few autographs for the fans while the fans kept clicking his pictures. There was massive security deployment for the arrival of the Al Nassr side. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

For the unversed, the much-awaited contest between FC Goa and Al Nassr would take place on October 22.

A source told TOI, “Al Nassr have informed FC Goa that Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel. Even when FC Goa sought confirmation yesterday, they were asked to wait till today. The club is expected to make an official statement now.”

Ronaldo's visit created a lot of hype, and it was supposed to provide a huge boost to the Indian football scene.

What Next For Al Nassr?

FC Goa had defeated former AFC Cup winners, Al Seeb, to qualify for ACL 2, and were then drawn alongside Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Group D of the tournament.

Al-Nassr and Indian Super League club FC Goa being drawn in the same group of the continental tournament has raised expectations of the Portuguese superstar making a trip to India for a competitive match. Interesting to see how the Indian club fares against Al Nassr.