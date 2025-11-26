Weightlifting Included In Core Sports Programme Of The Commonwealth Games: Here's A List Of Sports That Will Feature In Ahmedabad CWG 2030

Commonwealth Games 2030: The Commonwealth Games Federation, on Wednesday, November 26, confirmed that Ahmedabad in Gujarat has secured the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Ahmedabad Officially Announced As Commonwealth Games 2030 Hosts

Earlier in the day, the Federation released an official statement announcing that Ahmedabad had been ratified as the official host of CWG 2030.

"Amdavad, India has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The decision confirms that the world’s most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow," Commonwealth Sport stated in an official statement.

The statement also revealed that India’s bid was approved after delegates from the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified it at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

In addition to naming Ahmedabad as the host city, Commonwealth Sport announced that approximately 15 to 17 sports will be included. The organization stated that the process of finalizing the remainder of the programme will begin next month, with the complete schedule to be unveiled next year.

Here Are The Sports Which Will Feature In CWG 2030

Recently, the Commonwealth Games Federation concluded the Sport Programme Review and named the sports confirmed for CWG 2030. These include Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball, and Boxing.

In addition to these, several sports remain under consideration, such as Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon and Para Triathlon, and Wrestling.