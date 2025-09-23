When Will BCCI Announce India's Squad For Tests vs West Indies?

India vs West Indies: Just after the Asia Cup 2025 gets over, the focus will briefly shift to red-ball cricket where India will host West Indies in a two-match Test series. The squad for the Indian team is yet to be announced. As per BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, the squad for the series will be announced on September 23 or 24. The meeting for the selection is going to happen online.

‘Selection meeting will be held online’

“The selection for the Indian Test team for the upcoming Test series against West Indies will be done on September 23 or 24… the selection meeting will be held online,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Sunday. As per reports, the touring West Indies team is set to arrive in India on September 24 in Ahmedabad, where the first Test will be played. The second and the final Test will be played in New Delhi from October 10.

It would now be interesting to see if the squad is announced today or will it happen tomorrow. A number of players would hope to get picked and Shreyas Iyer is surely one of them. Iyer missed out on getting picked for the England tour. He would hope he is there in the side for the series against West Indies.

Probable India Squad