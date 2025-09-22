Rishabh Pant Likely To Miss West Indies Test Series, 24-Year-Old Poised To Step In As Replacement: Report

Indian Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, starting from October 2. As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, the 27-year-old is yet to attain fitness and will not feature in the Test series as it stands. Dhruv Jurel is most likely to be his replacement.

Rishabh Pant Yet To Be Match Fit

Pant fractured his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep of Chris Woakes during the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The player looked in severe pain, and later he was ruled out of the remaining Test series. He had to be carried out in an ambulance buggy and was later taken to a medical facility for a scan. Despite his limited ability, the 27-year-old returned to bat the next day and completed his half-century in the process.

29-year-old Narayan Jagadeesan was called in as Pant's replacement for the 5th and final Test match. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in Pant's absence, and the Rajasthan Royals star will once again get his time to display his credentials. Pant has been at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, and he is awaiting instructions from BCCI in order to resume batting and keeping, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Nitish Reddy, Devdut Padikkal Set To Be Included In Test Squad

The selection meeting is likely to take place on September 24, and both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal could be included in the Indian squad. Reddy burst onto the scene on Australian soil and also scored his first century on the tour. He was also a part of the Indian contingent which played out a sensational 2-2 draw against England recently.