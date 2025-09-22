'He Has Just Started': Ravichandran Ashwin Lavishes Praise On Indian Cricket's Next Poster Boy, Backs Youngster To Blow Cricketing World Apart

Suryakumar Yadav's India are currently the favourites to win the Asia Cup, and they have been undefeated so far in the tournament. After four games in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, India have comfortably ticked all the boxes, and they look all set to retain their title.

The last time India won the T20 Asia Cup was in 2016 under MS Dhoni's leadership. The Asia Cup has come at a very crucial time for India as they are prepping up to play the World T20 next year.

R. Ashwin Endorses Abhishek Sharma As Indian Cricket's Next Big Thing

The Indian T20I team under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir looks like a brute force. India haven't lost a series since their World T20 win in 2024, and they have completely altered the manner in which the shortest international format is meant to be played. At the forefront of it all is India's youngster Abhishek Sharma, who looks to attack from the word go. Sharma has dominated other teams so far, and he looks like someone who will lead India to many memorable victories in the future.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently spoke about Abhishek Sharma and lavished praise on him. "I want to tell you that this is not the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, this is just the beginning. He has just started, and he has a long future ahead. He is going to blow the cricketing world apart," said the former India spinner while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Abhishek Sharma is currently leading the charts and is the highest run-scorer of Asia Cup 2025 so far. Sharma has played four matches in the ongoing Asia Cup and has scored a total of 173 runs at an average of 43.25, at a strike rate of 208.43.

Here's A Look At Abhishek Sharma's T20 Career So Far