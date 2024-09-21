Published 23:03 IST, September 21st 2024
White Sox lose 118th game, waste 9th-inning comeback as Padres win 3-2 on Tatis hit in 10th
Lenyn Sosa hit a tying two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, but the Chicago White Sox lost their 118th game when Fernando Tatis Jr.'s run-scoring double leading off the 10th lifted the San Diego Padres to a 3-2 victory on Friday night.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Fernando Tatis Jr. | Image: AP
