Published 23:03 IST, September 21st 2024

White Sox lose 118th game, waste 9th-inning comeback as Padres win 3-2 on Tatis hit in 10th

Lenyn Sosa hit a tying two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, but the Chicago White Sox lost their 118th game when Fernando Tatis Jr.'s run-scoring double leading off the 10th lifted the San Diego Padres to a 3-2 victory on Friday night.