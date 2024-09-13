sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Why join the Pac-12? What schools could be targeted next? What's next for Mountain West?

Published 14:30 IST, September 13th 2024

Why join the Pac-12? What schools could be targeted next? What's next for Mountain West?

Can't say the Pac-12 is making a comeback because it never really went away.The Conference of Champions was certainly in critical condition, but Oregon State and Washington State stood fast after the league collapsed in 2023 and vowed to keep it alive if a power conference invite didn't come.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
representative image
representative image | Image: Associated Press
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

14:30 IST, September 13th 2024