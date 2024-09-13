Published 14:30 IST, September 13th 2024

Why join the Pac-12? What schools could be targeted next? What's next for Mountain West?

Can't say the Pac-12 is making a comeback because it never really went away.The Conference of Champions was certainly in critical condition, but Oregon State and Washington State stood fast after the league collapsed in 2023 and vowed to keep it alive if a power conference invite didn't come.