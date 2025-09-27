WWE Takes Crucial Decision On Brock Lesnar's Future, 'Beast Incarnate' To Be Off Television After His Exploits In Wrestlepalooza: Report

Brock Lesnar lived up to his reputation as he decimated seventeen-time WWE champion John Cena under fifteen minutes in their clash at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The 'Beast Incarnate' had returned at SummerSlam and assaulted John Cena after he dropped his title to Cody Rhodes during WWE's premium pay-per-view event.

Prior to his match with John Cena in Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar had said that he wanted to destroy John's stage retirement party, and he ended up doing the same.

Brock Lesnar To Return To WWE In 2026: Report

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars that the WWE has seen. The former UFC champion, who is at the peak of his physical capabilities, destroyed John Cena and left his fans heartbroken at Wrestlepalooza. When Lesnar returned to the WWE, questions were asked about his involvement with the sports entertainment industry despite having legal battles. WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H said that Cena wanted to work with Brock one last time before retiring.

According to Fightful Select, the 'Beast Incarnate' might opt for a break after laying waste to Cena in WWE Wrestlepalooza. Sources have revealed that the former Universal Champion is expected to be off television for a while. Lesnar is now expected to return and participate during Royal Rumble 2026 and WrestleMania 42. Lesnar is also rumored to have a feud against Gunther and Bron Breakker.

John Cena Sr. Reacts To His Son's Match Against Lesnar

"I kind of sat back, and I said, it shouldn’t go down that way. Brock doesn’t need the rub. Cena’s on his way out. Look, you know in this business, you wanna leave the fans happy sometimes. When I saw those kids crying, that is not the way you wanna have business go. You know, and it’s my son," said Cena Sr. after John's match with Lesnar.