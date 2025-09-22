John Cena Teases Fans With His Quirky Social Media Post, Keeps WWE Universe Guessing About His Next Opponent After Losing To Brock Lesnar

John Cena just has five dates left in his illustrious WWE career and he will ride into the sunset by the end of this year. Cena, who announced his retirement last year during Money In The Bank, openly admitted to the fact that he wants to continue to wrestle, but it is his body that is not allowing him to carry on with his in-ring journey. Earlier this year, John Cena scripted history by winning his 17th WWE Championship and cemented himself in the 'Galaxy of Greats'.

John Cena's Post On Edge Leaves Fans Excited

With just five appearances left, Cena has completed almost 85% of his retirement tour. The 'Leader of the Cenation' recently faced his arch-rival, the 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar in WWE Wrestlepalooza, but it did not end as expected. Brock dominated Cena, gave him a dreaded tour of the 'Suplex City', and ended up defeating him in just 10 minutes. Prior to the match, Lesnar had said that he will ruin John Cena's staged retirement party and he has delivered what he had promised his fans and the WWE Universe.

WWE fans are now waiting for Cena's next opponent, and they are expecting an in-ring legend to come back and face the legendary wrestler. Cena, during his clash with Sami Zayn on an episode of SmackDown, paid homage to Adam Copeland, aka the R-Rated Superstar Edge, by executing his iconic spear. Edge, on the other hand, acknowledged Cena's tribute and on a recent pay-per-view of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the R-Rated Superstar executed Cena's iconic five knuckle shuffle and attitude adjustment move.

John Cena has now posted a picture of Edge on his official Instagram account and he has left the fans guessing and excited about Edge as his next opposition, which seems technically impossible.

All Eyeballs On Edge's AEW Contract