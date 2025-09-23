WWE Officially Confirm The Headline Clash For Crown Jewel Perth, Universal Champion Cody Rhodes To Face His Longstanding Adversary

After the success of Wrestlepalooza, WWE is gearing up for its next big pay-per-view event, the Crown Jewel that will be held in Perth. After WWE Wrestlepalooza went off air, WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H announced the return of the Crown Jewel title.

Cody Rhodes locked horns with Drew McIntyre and defended his undisputed title, whereas Seth Rollins, along with wife Becky Lynch, had to face a loss against CM Punk and his better half AJ Lee in a tag match.

Cody Rhodes To Face Seth Rollins In Crown Jewel

The 2025 edition of Crown Jewel will be held in Perth, Australia. The WWE has reportedly advertised its biggest names who will be spotted inside the ring. The likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill have all been advertised for Crown Jewel, Perth. There are a lot of questions about John Cena and who possibly his next opponent might be in the next pay-per-view.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, and WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with each other. Rhodes and Rollins had joined forces in WrestleMania XL last year to take on the tag team of The Rock and Roman Reigns. Since his return to the WWE in 2022, Cody and Seth have faced each other 22 times, and the American Nightmare has won on every single occasion.

Despite their heroics in WrestleMania XL last year, it can't be discounted that Rhodes and Rollins have been longstanding adversaries for a very long time. Cody Rhodes taking on Seth Rollins will be a closely contested match, and it will have all the ingredients that are necessary for a five-star brawl.

WWE Tight-Lipped On John Cena's Appearance In Crown Jewel