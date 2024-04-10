Advertisement

John Cena was a major rager in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania after he came out to the aid of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. While Roman Reigns had his Bloodline lackeys in position, Rhodes left no stone unturned to form an Avengers like backup to help him out in time of need. Cena has been one of the greatest face of the wrestling promotion and has helped elevate the company into what it is currently. Even though Cena is a part-timer, he brings out an immense amount of pop and is still a fan favourite in the WWE Universe. Recently, the Greatest of All Time opened up on having a final run in the squared circle.

John Cena hints that his in-ring career will end soon, hints on the one final run in WWE

16-time World Champion John Cena joined The Pat McAfee Show at the WWE World, the wrestling promotion's own fan convention, in Philadelphia. He opened up on his film commitments and schedule, where he made an indication that he will be available after Christmas of this year. The leader of the Cenation went on to say that he wanted to be able to make a final run.

“I was grateful enough that Honda kind of bumped a commitment I had to be able to do WrestleMania,” John Cena said. “I have some more branding stuff to do before j leave for Europe to finish a movie that we started filming before the strike called ‘Heads of State’. Then straight form that to ‘Peacemaker’ season two.

"I'm crossing my fingers that I can tell the Hollywood World to pump the brakes and I can come back to my family for one last run"



HELLL YEAH @JohnCena 👏 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/h1oi3t43Y5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 8, 2024

“That’ll take us through just about Christmas, and I’m crossing my fingers and toes and my heart that maybe, maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run. I hope, I don’t know, I hope, I’m trying, I hope. We’ll see what happens,” Cena revealed.

Cena also re-tweeted the Pat McAfee Show clip and has vowed to deliver his best when he walks in the stage and towards the ring for one last time in his illustrious career.

'I promise to do my best and walk the talk to set the stage for #OneLastTime,' Cena said on X (Formerly Twitter)