×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

AEW airs WWE star CM Punk & Jack Perry's backstage altercation at ALL IN, fans promptly take offence

AEW made things seemingly personal when they aired the CM Punk-Jack Perry altercation footage at All In and the fans did not hold back with their response.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
CM Punk
CM Punk | Image: WWE / AEW
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If the WrestleMania weekend was the only one in the limelight, fans were thinking it wrong. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was also in the mix as the 4/10 episode of Dynamite shed light on a controversial topic, which includes CM Punk. Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) released the backstage footage from All In that involved Jack Perry and CM Punk backstage at the Wembley Stadium. The footage was made public and was aired on Dynamite, and it had the wrestling fans talking. While it was a rather controversial move to involve a released superstar and try to put him in a bad light, their plans seemingly backfired.

Also Read: 16-Time World Champion John Cena hints on having the 'ONE LAST RUN' in WWE before retirement

Advertisement

AEW reveals All In footage featuring the Jack Perry-CM Punk altercation, fans are pissed

The Young Bucks talked about their upcoming Dynasty matchup with FTR as they made an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Next, the argument between Jack Perry and CM Punk from the All-In clip was shown. But shortly after the altercation, Punk shoved Perry aside, causing a flurry of activity, until Samoa Joe and the backstage staff broke them up and put an end to it. 

Advertisement

The Young Bucks made a connection between everything and how, as businessmen, they were going through a lot when they faced FTR at All In and ultimately lost.

Advertisement

After the video was aired, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their disdain over the situation as they were involving a former AEW star.

Also Read: Roman Reigns' return date LEAKED? The Tribal Chief listed for a BIG return ahead of a major WWE PLE

Advertisement

CM Punk also shared his reaction after AEW released the backstage footage from All In. He took it to Instagram Stories and shared a graphic that had the words 'Mission Accomplished' on it.

Image: Instagram/@cmpunk
 

In an attempt to boost the ratings for Dynamite and the upcoming Dynasty show, Tony Khan revealed something which probably he should not have. But it fired back into them and all they received was the criticism from the fans.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson's Day

4 minutes ago
Bank of England rate cuts

Bank of England rate cuts

7 minutes ago
Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar Quits BSP

10 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather

11 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving celebrating with his Dallas Mavericks victory

NBA: Mavs beat Heat

11 minutes ago
S Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

South Korea Elections

13 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Review

13 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Controversy

14 minutes ago
Representative

Airline slot flexibility

18 minutes ago
Simona Halep

Halep was nervous

20 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian markets retreat

22 minutes ago
Rodrigo

Rodri say he needs a rest

23 minutes ago
accident

Haryana Accident

28 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Atletico beats Dortmund

30 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

33 minutes ago
Texas high-speed rail

Japanese bullet trains

33 minutes ago
Raphinha

Barcelona beats PSG 3-2

34 minutes ago
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'

V Muraleedharan-CPIM

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

    World11 hours ago

  3. 1979 Newspaper Ad Celebrating Indian Travellers Abroad Goes Viral

    India News12 hours ago

  4. ‘Son Caught in Rape’: Railway Clerk From Kalyan Conned Over Fake Call

    India News12 hours ago

  5. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo