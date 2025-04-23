After Dull WrestleMania 41, WWE Sets Sights At Backlash For Revival, Here's The List Of Probable Fight Card For The Next PPV

WWE WrestleMania 41 was expected to be a gamechanger and elevate the Triple H era to newer heights, but unfortunately none of it happened. The main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes which was hyped up so much failed to live up to the expectations that the WWE Universe had.

WWE's Chief Content Creator (CCO) Triple H had booked some mouth-watering matches for WrestleMania 41, but barring the main event on Night 1 of Mania, all the other matches will be forgotten very soon.

Here's A List Of Probable Match Card For Backlash 2025

Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria: Becky Lynch's return at WrestleMania was one of the biggest moments. Lynch teamed up with Valkyria and they both went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Becky also said that Valkyria was one of the brightest superstars of the industry and also had a lot of potential.

Becky then returned on Monday Night RAW, and then unleashed herself on Valkyria. Lynch turning heel sets up her match perfectly with Valkyria in Backlash.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker vs CM Punk and Roman Reigns: Paul Heyman betraying both his close friend CM Punk and his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will remain the biggest betrayal in the history of the WWE, but things went a touch crazy on the following episode of Monday Night RAW.

When CM Punk was being assaulted by Rollins, Roman Reigns came to his rescue, but little did he know that Bron Breakker had already joined forces with Heyman and Rollins. Breakker assaulted both Reigns and Punk. It is likely that all these four members might lock horns in the squared circle for a tag match.

Jey Uso vs Gunther: This is one storyline that people thought will die with Jey winning the World Heavyweight Championship, but it seems untrue. Gunther is still agitated that he lost his Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso and the in-ring general isn't ready to accept this.

Soon after Jey Uso celebrated his title win, Gunther walked out and assaulted famous WWE YouTuber, podcaster, and announcer Pat McAfee. Jey might probably have to defend his title against Gunther at Backlash.

John Cena vs Randy Orton: This is one match that every 90s kid dreamed of. John Cena going head-to-head with the Viper in the main event of a PPV is something that can blow the roof off. A few weeks prior to Mania, Randy had made his intentions very clear of going for the WWE Championship, though he had challenged Cody, who was the champion at that point in time, but now the tables have turned.

Cena and Orton are the two OGs of pro wrestling. When Cena was celebrating his victory during Monday Night RAW, Randy sneaked in from behind and RKOd Cena in the center of the ring. Cena vs Orton in main-event of Backlash? There is nothing better than that.

Cena Creates History in Mania

John Cena's title shift was a pretty predictable affair. Cena needed his 17th World Title to go past the 'Nature Boy', Ric Flair and cement his place in the legacy of the greats and he couldn't have done it any better than the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.