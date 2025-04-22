'I'm Just Going To Shut It Down': John Cena Clarifies His Agenda After Historic WWE Title Win At WrestleMania 41

WWE's newly crowned Undisputed Champion has some big plans in mind for the future of wrestling. John Cena has revealed his intentions after taking the Undisputed WWE Championship title after defeating Cody Rhodes. Cena has said that he will be the last Undisputed champion and added that they would have to make wrestling start over and introduce a new championship title, as he would retire and take the title with him.

John Cena Reveals His Plans After WWE Championship Win

John Cena has found the ultimate place in the League of Legends as he is now the new Head of the Table in terms of Championship wins. He has officially surpassed Ric Flair to become a 17-time world champion. The Leader of the Cenation had vowed to ruin wrestling after getting his hands on the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena has finally revealed what his plans are after the title win and what he meant while saying that he will ruin wrestling for the fans.

“I’m just going to shut it down. That’s all. Here’s the thing. There’s going to be a show. Everybody’s replaceable. There’s always another show. I’m going to make wrestling start over. That championship is coming home with me, and I will be the last undisputed WWE champion, period. They’re going to have to make a new title. They’re going to have to start the over again. Whoever is that first champion, whether it’s Cody Rhodes, whether it’s Dirty Dom, whether it’s Logan Paul, whether it’s Bron Breaker, it doesn’t matter. They’ll be the first one," John Cena said during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

John Cena's Next Opponent Determined

WrestleMania 41 was nothing less than historic and also had a dramatic build for fresh storylines. John Cena secured his 17th championship title. On the other hand, Jey Uso is now the new World Heavyweight Champion after Gunther tapped out to his submission hold.

On Raw after WrestleMania, Cena's next possible opponent has been revealed, as Randy Orton pulled off a sneak attack by hitting an RKO out of nowhere to the champion. All Things look lined up for the ultimate Cena vs Orton clash at Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri.