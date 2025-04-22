WWE Expected To Make Main Roster Call-Ups, Two Popular NXT Superstars Under Consideration | Reports

The WWE is expected to bring some NXT stars to the main roster and elevate two of their top superstars from Wednesday nights to make them a part of either RAW or SmackDown. Trick Williams and Lola Vice have been reportedly touted to soon become a part of the big leagues, indicating that NXT superstars would be called up to the Red or Blue Brand in the future.

WWE May Bring NXT Stars To The Main Roster

The RAW After WrestleMania 41 featured a mini NXT takeover when superstars like Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Gigi Dolin, Tatum Paxley, and Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer were featured on the Red Brand showcase. Champions Iyo Sky and Vaquer competed in a thrilling match-up before Perez interrupted the action. It might hint towards a possible paradigm shift, as it is the time when main roster call-ups are done. Amid the anticipation, it is being reported that the WWE will be making a couple of call-ups soon, as reported by Bodyslam.net's Cory Hays.

"There have been discussions about a potential call-up for Trick Williams as he’s expected to be called up. Another name being thrown around is Lola Vice. Lola has not won gold on the NXT brand, but she’s seasoned enough to make the move. Trick Williams on the other hand, has done just about all he can," the report mentioned.

Where Could Trick & Lola Vice Head To Next?

Trick Williams has practically done everything he could for the black and silver brand. He has won the NXT North American title and NXT Championship title and went on to have a spectacular run in both his reigns. As per reports, Williams could be heading to Friday Night SmackDown, given that Carmelo Hayes is a part of the Blue Brand, and they could rekindle their group or begin a fresh feud.