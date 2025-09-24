After Fan Uproar, WWE Locks In John Cena vs AJ Styles For Crown Jewel; 17-Time Champ Salutes Triple H

The WWE Universe has finally scored a victory as one of the most-awaited dream matches is all set to happen again. Fans want the John Cena farewell tour to be utilised in the best way possible, given that the 17-time champion will never wrestle again.

The Stamford-based wrestling promotion has confirmed that Cena would be in action in Australia against one of his classic rivals, 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles.

Following an upsetting defeat to Brock Lesnar, Cena is still figuring out ways to make his last run exciting, and he may have secured the biggest match of his ongoing tour.

John Cena And AJ Styles Rally With The Fans For One Final Match

Following the defeat to Brock Lesnar at the Wrestlepalooza PLE, John Cena sent out a tweet on 'X' about fans demanding a John Cena vs AJ Styles clash one last time.

Given the wrestlers' pedigree and veteran skills, their matches over the years have been a favourite among the fans. The Cena-Styles rivalry has also stood out among the rest.

After John Cena had tweeted his thoughts, AJ Styles looked on board with the plan as he accepted his challenge. All they needed was the WWE's approval, and CCO Triple H has finally heard the request.

WWE CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H has officially announced the John Cena vs AJ Styles clash for the Crown Jewel PLE.

John Cena Acknowledges Triple H For Listening To The Fans

After Triple H made the match official, John Cena thanked him for accepting the request. He also acknowledged the fans for pushing relentlessly for #CenavsStyles and called them the driving force.

The 17-time champion also appreciated the WWE for listening to the audience, which he deemed as best for business.

"I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS! 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg, you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s BEST for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!" Cena tweeted on 'X'.