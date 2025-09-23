Drew McIntyre Denied A Title Win At Wrestlepalooza PLE By WWE; Even Cody Rhodes Was On Board: Report

WWE's Wrestlepalooza PLE witnessed Cody Rhodes retain his undisputed WWE Championship title after defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event singles action. It may have put an end to the Cody-Drew on-screen rivalry that had been going on for a while.

The ending had Cody Rhodes triumph over Drew McIntyre to continue his WWE Undisputed Championship title reign. However, the ending for the main-event match was planned to be something else until the WWE stepped in to plan it the way they wanted it to be.

WWE Nixed Proposed Plans For Drew McIntyre To Defeat Cody Rhodes And Become Champion

In the match's closing moments, Drew McIntyre attempted to take down Cody Rhodes the same way he had done before taking him out of action.

But Rhodes recovered due to the referee's interruption, and McIntyre's leg went crashing into the table. Rhodes took advantage of the situation and eventually won the match to retain the championship.

But Bodyslam.net has reported that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had pitched in for Cody to lose the title because of Randy Orton's interference. It could've put the title on the Scottish Warrior's waist, with the American Nightmare attempting to get the title back.

It would also have led to Randy Orton turning on Cody Rhodes, setting up a new feud between the two WWE superstars.

However, the WWE turned their proposed pitch down and went with Rhodes retaining the title via pinfall.

Where Does Cody Rhodes' Attention Shifts To Next?

Following the win at Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes' attention would shift to the WWE's upcoming PLE, the Crown Jewel. Right after the PLE in Indianapolis, CCO Triple H announced that World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship.