WATCH: Brock Lesnar Teases Fans With Special Paul Heyman Reunion, WWE Universe Speculates Special War Games Clash Featuring John Cena And Roman Reigns
Brock Lesnar is all set to clash with John Cena in WWE Wrestlepalooza. This might be the last time when Cena and Lesnar share the ring with each other
WWE is all set to host Wrestlepalooza, their next pay-per-view on September 20, 2025. The pay-per-view will feature the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, AJ Lee, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes and others. The event will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The event has been planned in such a way that it will feature blockbuster returns, highly-anticipated tag-team matchups and championship bouts.
Brock Lesnar Hints At Possible Team Up With Paul Heyman
Before his match against the Greatest of All Time, John Cena, the 'Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar made an appearance during Friday Night SmackDown. Lesnar, who has been John Cena's rival for a very long time, will share the ring with him for one last time in WWE Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar had made his in-ring return during WWE SummerSlam and had attacked Cena. Since then, the fans have been rooting for John Cena and Brock Lesnar to face each other.
Brock always has had an upper hand over John Cena as far as their rivalry is concerned, but things might take a different turn, considering the fact that Cena is in the middle of his retirement tour and he will ride into the sunset by the end of this year. During his appearance during Friday Night SmackDown, Brock greeted his old friend Paul Heyman and this has gotten the fans all excited. WWE fans believe that Lesnar might join The Vision that has the likes of Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins ahead of War Games.
Confirmed Card For Wrestlepalooza 2025
- CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
- John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship
- Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship
- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker)
John Cena vs Brock Lesnar: One Last Time
The last chapter of the Cena vs Lesnar feud will be written in the upcoming edition of Wrestlepalooza. The Lesnar vs Cena feud has lasted for over 25 years now and it is all set for a blockbuster finish. Triple H was asked about John Cena's involvement in Brock Lesnar's sudden return, to which he said that the Leader of the Cenation wanted to work with the Beast for one last time.
