After WWE Backlash, John Cena Looks Poised For Saturday Night's Main Event Against A Compelling Adversary

After John Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash, he may have his next opponent in line for his next match-up. Reports have mentioned that the Leader of the Cenation is expected to be in action at one of WWE's upcoming special shows: The Saturday Night Main Event. Cena will be in action against the person who idolises him as his childhood hero, R-Truth.

John Cena's Next Match Is Possibly Locked In

John Cena has been putting up a solid character delivery with his heel persona, and he has pulled off a successful title defence on Backlash PLE. After defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Title, Cena went toe-to-toe against Randy Orton on his first defence. The classic rivalry was seen in the ring for one last time, where Cena secured the W and will continue his reign as the champion. With Backlash in the rear-view mirror, Cena would be moving ahead, and the WWE may have figured out who he will face next.

As per Bodyslam.net's Cory Hays, John Cena could be in line for a match against R-Truth, and it could happen as soon as the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

"R Truth is scheduled to face his 'childhood hero' John Cena very soon. Say in 2 weeks," Cory Hays tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

The Post Backlash Angle Makes So Much Sense Now

Given the reports that have emerged, the entire post-backlash angle makes a lot of sense at this stage. At the press conference, John Cena was interrupted by R-Truth, and he said something which the Last Real Champion felt was over the line. Cena warned Truth that if he spoke one more word, there would be repercussions. But he did, and John hit him with an Attitude Adjustment on the Table.