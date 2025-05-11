'A Great Match Overall': Veteran Wrestling Journalist Showers High Praise On John Cena And Randy Orton's Match At WWE Backlash

John Cena shocked the WWE world when he announced his retirement from the wrestling company in 2024. During his retirement speech, John Cena had further announced that he will be going on a retirement tour which will started in January 2025 and will end in December of 2025. As John Cena's retirement tour is underway, he turned heel at the PLE Elimination Chamber and then proceeded to win the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania after defeating Cody Rhodes.

As John Cena became a 17-time World Champion, a match was setup between him and his long time rival Randy Orton for WWE Backlash.

Veteran Journalist On Randy Orton And John Cena's Incredible Match

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter was left impressed with the performance that John Cena and Randy Orton put up in their match at Backlash. The two superstars have been rivals for the past 25 years and are two of the senior most figures in the WWE locker room. Bill Apter in his opinion on the match said that the only thing he did not like during the match was the finish.

"The Cena and Randy Orton match, other than the finish, was incredible. I didn't know that John Cena still had what he has after not working for such a long time. And Randy Orton was just amazing. Great false finishes, just a great match overall," said Bill Apter during an interview with Sportskeeda.

What Next For John Cena After Defeating Randy Orton?

After his match against Randy Orton, John Cena shared a quirky post on his official Instagram account. Cena posted an image of the WWE Championship belt with ice cream spilled all over it. Now, this ice cream reference is being related to CM Punk. The 'Best in the World', Punk, in the past has expressed his fondness for ice cream. In the past, Punk had also asked for the return of the WWE ice cream bars, which have now been discontinued.