'I Beat Retirement': NJPW Veteran Jeff Cobb Breaks Silence After His Shock Appearance At WWE Backlash

The WWE Universe erupted when Jeff Cobb made his debut in the WWE. The veteran from New Japan Pro Wrestling has made it to the WWE and made his much-anticipated debut on Backlash PLE. Cobb has aligned himself with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, which has added intrigue to the Bloodline's chapter. The veteran has broken his silence after showing up at WWE's first premium live event after WrestleMania 41.

Jeff Cobb Speaks Out After Making Shock WWE Appearance

During the Backlash PLE in St. Louis, Missouri, Solo Sikoa came out to defend Jacob Fatu, which LA Knight did not like. Just when the megastar came out towards the barricade while staring Sikoa, Jeff Cobb attacked him from the other side and made his presence felt. It allowed Fatu to gain the momentum, who looked as shocked as everyone else. The Samoan Werewolf successfully defended his US championship title but looked in disbelief upon Cobb's arrival. The veteran wrestler has opened up on his WWE debut and said that he beat retirement and made it to St. Louis in the barest of time.

“Thank you guys! I’m happy to say I beat retirement and I made it from muscle beach to STL in the nick of time, yeah!!!” Jeff Cobb tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter)

WWE Are Already Praising Cobb

The arrival of Jeff Cobb was indeed shocking for the WWE universe, but he has been with the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion for quite a while. Reports have mentioned that Cobb had inked a deal with the WWE a few months back, and they were looking for the right time to introduce him to the masses. He has been on the internal roster for some time.