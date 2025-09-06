AJ Lee Seals WWE Contract As SmackDown Rolls On Air; Triple H Shares Candid Backstage Footage | WATCH

The Chicago fans were treated to two spectacular returns on the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. At the Allstate Arena in the Windy City, Brock Lesnar made his return to the Blue Brand, setting up a match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

But it was AJ Lee's comeback that shook the professional wrestling and sports entertainment realm. In the closing moments of SmackDown, the former Divas Champion made a jubilant comeback amid a thunderous cheer from the fans.

AJ's better half, CM Punk, looked on with pride as she laid out Becky Lynch for putting her hands on her man.

Triple H Shares BTS Moment From AJ Lee's Contract Signing

AJ Lee made her triumphant comeback to the WWE, and the moment was ten years in the making. The last time she appeared on WWE TV was in March 2015. It was a historic moment when she walked out to her timeless theme song.

Interestingly, she had inked the deal with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion at the same time that Friday Night SmackDown was airing live from the Allstate Arena.

On the social media platform Instagram, WWE CCO Triple H shared behind-the-scenes footage from AJ Lee's signing in Chicago.

The moment happened backstage, where they were seen sharing a warm hug. AJ Lee put pen to paper to rekindle her association with the WWE. At one moment, WWE CCO Triple H said, "Ten long years. Thank you for trusting us," in the video.

AJ Lee's Return To WWE Sparks A Frenzy

AJ Lee had retired from in-ring competition back in 2015 after suffering an in-ring injury. Given her popularity in the WWE's Divas era, it was a no-brainer for the WWE to bring her back when the time was right.

The former WWE Divas Champions' return sparked a frenzy among WWE fans globally, as they expressed their delight to see her back after over a decade.

Upon her return, AJ Lee has aligned herself with husband CM Punk as the storyline between the Second City Saint and Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch escalates.