John Cena Set For Final WWE SmackDown Appearance 23 Years After Making His Blue Brand Debut: Reports

The John Cena retirement tour is all set to make its final stop on one of the WWE's weekly televised shows. With just three months left for the year to end, the Leader of the Cenation is wrapping up his final appearances with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

With SmackDown happening on Friday night (on Saturday morning in India), John Cena is expected to be a part of the Blue Brand show. It is expected to be the Last Real Champion's last appearance on SmackDown.

John Cena To Make Final WWE SmackDown Stop Where It All Started

The WWE is travelling to Chicago for the next edition of its Friday night showcase. Chicago's Allstate Arena will host the Blue Brand show, and the legendary John Cena will grace the weekly wrestling event.

According to WrestleVotes, John Cena returns to Friday Night SmackDown in what could be his last appearance on the Blue Brand. Reports mention that since Cena has only seven days left after Friday, it's unlikely that he could be a part of any more SmackDown shows.

Notably, John Cena would end his SmackDown run in the same place where he made his debut. It was the Allstate Arena in Chicago where Cena stepped up to Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and declared that he has ‘Ruthless Aggression.’

Anticipation Remains Over Potential John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Clash

The upcoming SmackDown show in Chicago is expected to host over 16,000 attendees screaming theme songs and making chants at the top of their voices. With John Cena appearing, it is expected to be louder than ever.

Given that the WWE is rapidly building up Wrestlepalooza PLE to begin their partnership with ESPN, it would be interesting to see whether they would build up the potential match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate made a thunderous comeback at SummerSlam 2025 and laid out John Cena with a vicious attack. Whether Lesnar would be in Chicago remains unknown.