WWE Icons Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Plus Two-Time UFC Champion Announced For Key Parts In Upcoming Street Fighter Movie

The star cast for Street Fighter has been officially revealed, and a stellar cast has been named. The movie cast ranges from famed actors to rappers, and even personalities from the realm of combat sports, including WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The Street Fighter movie will be a live-action adaptation of the classic arcade game, which was a popular choice among kids in the 90s. With top-notch action, the film is sure to delight the fans of gaming and wrestling.

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Named In Upcoming Street Fighter Movie

Wrestlers in professional wrestling and the sports entertainment sphere often transition into the film world. In recent times, current WWE stars have also been engaging in film and TV series as their side projects.

This time, the excitement has reached new heights as professional wrestling intersects with cinema in a movie inspired by a classic arcade game.

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, one of WWE's most decorated champions in the modern era, has been cast as Akuma. Reigns' character would be a sinister and cold warrior who has extreme powers.

Roman Reigns' intimidating nature as the Head of the Table would be perfect for Akuma's ominous personality.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, also dubbed 'The American Nightmare', has been cast as Guile. The current WWE Champion's character is an all-American hero who is a military man.

The hairdo is one of the most striking aspects of Cody Rhodes' character.

Two-Time UFC Featherweight Champion To Make Acting Debut In Street Fighter Film

Apart from the WWE superstars, a UFC superstar would be making his acting debut in the Street Fighter movie. UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski has been cast in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic arcade game.

The two-time UFC featherweight champion has been cast as Joe, the undisputed kickboxing champion from the US. The character was non-playable in the game since it was one of the ten computer-controlled opponents.

Apart from Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Alexander Volkanovski, the eclectic cast also features Jason Momoa as Blanka and 50 Cent as Balrog. Indian actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal has also been cast in the film as Dhalsim, a mystical yogi and pacifist.