AJ Styles Confirms Retirement Plans, Says 2026 To Close Out His 'Phenomenal' Professional Wrestling Career

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has stunned the entire wrestling realm after announcing that his time in professional wrestling is ending soon.

From the Japanese wrestling circuit in NJPW and TNA to the WWE. AJ Styles has travelled around the world and shown his classic wrestling skills.

From displaying incredible, fast-paced moves to some top rope action, AJ Styles has been a treat to watch over the years, no matter where he performs.

Curtain Call Set: AJ Styles Confirms 2026 Retirement Plans

Just 24 hours before the much-anticipated dream match against John Cena, 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles revealed that 2026 would be his final year of action.

Styles was interacting with the fans when commentator Michael Cole asked about one of his interviews, where he hinted at pulling the curtain on his career.

The Phenomenal One responded by saying that he is getting old, and the fear of embarrassing himself is also getting closer.

"There comes a time in a man’s life when he has to take care of business, but when business is done, it’s time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family.

"The whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire one day. In 2026, I will retire," AJ Styles said at the WWE Crown Jewel Kick Off Show in Perth, Australia.

AJ Styles had debuted in 2002, and he would call time on his career in professional wrestling after dedicating 27 years of his life to it.

The Phenomenal One has been one of the most talented and incredible wrestlers, who is highly regarded wherever he goes.

Did AJ Styles Mention A Specific Date For His Retirement?

AJ Styles mentioned that he will retire in 2026, but he did not hand out a specific date for his final career match-up. However, the wrestler has expressed that he will have his farewell match in the WWE.

Styles made his WWE debut in 2016 at the Royal Rumble, where he stood toe-to-toe against Roman Reigns at the start.

Since then, he has had a prolific career with multiple singles and tag team championship wins over the years in the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion.