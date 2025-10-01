'We Look Forward To Honoring His Legacy': WWE CCO Triple H Reveals The Company's Grand Plans For John Cena's Retirement

John Cena's retirement tour has almost come to an end, and it has been a ride to remember so far. Cena's farewell tour had many twists and turns, and it also had moments that will go down as classics. John Cena had announced his retirement during Money in the Bank 2024, and he also openly admitted to the fact that his body wasn't being able to keep up with the demands of the sports entertainment industry.

Triple H Reveals Plans For Cena's Farewell

John Cena's farewell is likely to be an emotional affair. WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) revealed that John Cena's last match will take place on December 13 at Washington DC. Saturday Night's Main Event will be John Cena's final appearance inside the squared circle. The former wrestler and the Chief Content Officer Triple H promised that Cena's send-off will be a celebration of his entire legacy.

Triple H also reiterated on the fact that the WWE is crafting every detail of his farewell with special precision. 'John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business. Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe,' said 'The Game', aka Triple H.

The 17-time World Champion was last seen locking horns with the 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar in WWE Wrestlepalooza. Since then, John Cena has been on no show, and he is expected to make an appearance at Crown Jewel Perth. Cena has only five dates left in his WWE career, and he might also make an appearance during the Survivor Series later this year.

John Cena Sr. Disappointed With The Brock Lesnar Match