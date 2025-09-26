WWE Averted A Major Crisis At Wrestlepalooza PLE With A Last-Moment Decision Regarding Championship Match

The WWE's Wrestlepalooza PLE received mixed reactions from the fans. But the one match that received immense praise was the women's world championship match between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer.

The two superstars put everything on the line to deliver a classic match in front of the fans. Sky and Vaquer pulled off a five-star classic, with insane match moments and beautiful top-rope action.

Notably, the match almost did not happen, as Stephanie Vaquer had revealed that she was nearly removed from the Wrestlepalooza PLE.

Stephanie Vaquer Was Almost Pulled From Wrestlepalooza PLE!

Stephanie Vaquer made history after becoming the first Latin American woman to win a world championship title. It was a feel-good moment for La Primera after winning the title at a major PLE against a sound opponent in IYO SKY.

It was a dream come true for Vaquer, as winning a main-roster title in the WWE is the vision of many wrestlers. But the moment almost did not happen, as Stephanie narrated the ordeal of being nearly pulled from the match on WWE Español's YouTube channel.

“I was sick, so I did not feel good physically, and on Sunday, the medical team told me not to participate on Raw on Monday. They spoke with the executives, and I was removed from Raw. They also told me that if I could not make it to Raw, I would no longer be part of Wrestlepalooza, which I completely understood.

"But I still felt healthy enough to wrestle, so I did everything possible. On Monday morning, I went to the doctor, and by noon, I was cleared to compete," Stephanie Vaquer said in the video, as quoted by Cultaholic.

Stephanie Vaquer Celebrates Championship Winning Moment With her Father

The WWE Universe was cheering at the top of their voices after Stephanie Vaquer pinned Iyo Sky clean for the pinfall to become the champion. It was a monumental moment for La Primera as her meteoric rise in the WWE continues.

Stephanie Vaquer's father was also present ringside and witnessed history in the making.

After the win, Stephanie Vaquer went towards her father to celebrate the moment. Both of them hugged it out, and the champion presented her title to his dad. He held it up in the air as La Primera grinned with joy.