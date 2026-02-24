AJ Styles Inducted Into Hall of Fame Class of 2026; WWE Kept Announcement Under Wraps To Surprise Veteran Wrestler

The WWE honoured 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles with a surprise announcement on his first appearance since retiring at the 2026 Royal Rumble. The former World Champion was announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 during Monday Night RAW's latest episode in Atlanta, Georgia.

AJ Styles, born Allen Neal Jones, is one of the most influential wrestling personalities in the modern era. His career spanned 28 years, during which he built a legacy from the ground up.

Styles debuted on the independent circuit in 1998 and rose to prominence in TNA Wrestling, where he became a cornerstone of the promotion. He later achieved international success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and joining the legendary Bullet Club.

AJ cemented his legacy during a decade-long run in WWE, debuting at the Royal Rumble and quickly becoming a main-event star. He captured multiple singles and tag team titles and engaged in high-profile feuds before retiring from professional wrestling.

Advertisement

AJ Styles To be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame

AJ Styles appeared on Monday Night RAW to acknowledge the fans' fervour and delivered a moving speech. On a symbolic gesture, he also kept his jacket and gloves on the mat to indicate he was done with wrestling. As the fans acknowledged him, the iconic gong struck, and the Undertaker made his way towards the ring.

The Deadman officially announced Styles' official induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in the presence of his family, wrestlers and fans in Atlanta, Georgia. The moment carried extra significance, as Styles and the Deadman shared a memorable rivalry before the latter retired from in-ring competition.

Advertisement

WWE Kept AJ Styles' Hall of Fame Induction a Surprise: Report

The live audience erupted in cheers as Styles embraced The Undertaker, visibly stunned by the honour. According to The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, WWE kept the decision under wraps to ensure the announcement would be a genuine surprise.

The recently retired veteran had no clue that The Undertaker would show up and announce his induction.