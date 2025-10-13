AJ Styles Left Speechless With Special Introduction; Reports Claim Epic Crown Jewel Moment Was Totally Unplanned

At the WWE Crown Jewel, John Cena and AJ Styles delivered a beautiful love letter to the fans with their timeless wrestling skills. At the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, the duo delivered an eternally classic match, which would be remembered for decades after they retired from professional wrestling.

The match delivered beyond expectations: from classic wrestling spots to tribute signature moves and finishers, it was everything a wrestling fan expected to witness

Epic AJ Styles Introduction Was Not A Part Of WWE's Script: Report

One of the match's key highlight moments happened right before the bell rang. After John Cena's special introduction, he presented a piece of paper to WWE announcer Alicia Taylor, who pulled off a special introduction for 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles.

The moment caught everyone by surprise, and even AJ Styles looked stunned as Alicia read the special introduction. The mentions of 'Total Nonstop Action', the 'Bullet Club' and ‘The Ace That Runs The Place’ made it significant, as the fans cheered, making it an epic moment.

The introduction also specified that John Cena was honoured to share the ring with The Phenomenal One for the last time in their respective careers.

According to Fightful Select, the moment was kept under wraps from the wrestler, as AJ Styles was not aware that he would receive a special introduction on the mic. Additionally, the 'Bullet Club' name drop is not expected to cause any issues.

Upon the match's end, AJ Styles and John Cena received a standing ovation from the fans as they headed backstage. Both of them shared a hearty hug after the match and raised each other's arms, showing the mutual respect they have for each other.

AJ Styles Also Announces Retirement, To Call Time In 2026

The John Cena vs. AJ Styles was a huge affair as both superstars announced that they would be retiring. While Cena will call time this year, Styles will retire in 2026 with the WWE.

At the WWE Crown Jewel kick-off show in Perth, AJ Styles had said that it was time to take care of his family and that he would retire in 2026.

"There comes a time in a man’s life when he has to take care of business, but when business is done, it’s time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family.

"The whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire one day. In 2026, I will retire," AJ Styles said at the WWE Crown Jewel kick-off show in Perth, Australia.