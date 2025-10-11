John Cena Pays Homage To Late Bray Wyatt Mid-Match, Hits AJ Styles With Sister Abigail In Crown Jewel Clash

The WWE Crown Jewel match between John Cena and AJ Styles is a must-see for every wrestling fan alive. The entire match was filled with beautiful tributes to wrestlers with whom the 17-time champion has crossed paths.

Cena has been performing finishers of his former rivals to pay homage to them as he wraps up his professional wrestling career.

During the match against Styles, he performed Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail finisher, a moment which may have made several wrestling fans emotional.

John Cena and AJ Styles delivered an absolute classic match in Perth, where they locked horns for one last time. The 17-time champion sealed a huge win in his farewell tour at Perth.

John Cena Channels Late Bray Wyatt in Emotional In-Ring Tribute During Crown Jewel Match

During the Crown Jewel match between John Cena and AJ Styles, the 17-time world champions pulled out a flurry of signature moves and finishers of some of the past and present wrestlers.

In one moment, he countered one of AJ Styles' moves to convert it to a Sister Abigail Finisher, a move once used by the late great Bray Wyatt.

After hitting the finisher move, the entire RAC Arena was lit up with cheers. The fans also turned on their phones' flashlights to imitate the fireflies to honour Bray Wyatt's legacy. It was a surreal moment to witness in Perth, as John Cena also looked around and witnessed the moment while inside the ring.

John Cena and Bray Wyatt once had a fierce rivalry which went above and beyond the ring. Both of them played mind games and psychological tricks to overpower each other.

Both of them had a lot of respect for each other. Had Bray been alive, the fans could've witnessed them in one-on-one action during John Cena's retirement tour.

John Cena & AJ Styles Delivered A Match To Remember!

The John Cena vs. AJ Styles clash will go down in history as a timeless masterpiece in wrestling. A one-on-one action-packed with nostalgia, chemistry and emotions.

Both of them put up a great deal of moves and also pulled out some iconic finishers from legendary superstars. Cena used the Skull Crushing Finale, The Accolade, Walls Of Jericho, Chokeslam and even the RKO. It was an incredible sight.

AJ Styles also pulled out a classic finisher move from the legendary Shawn Michaels' playbook. He tuned up the band and hit John Cena with the Sweet Chin Music.