Aleister Black Makes Stunning Return To Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Announces His Comeback Match

Aleister Black has finally made a successful comeback to the WWE. Following his run as Malakai Black in AEW, the Dutch professional wrestler is expected to be a part of the Blue Brand as they move ahead. He returned with his OG theme music and character as he made his entrance in front of a sold-out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The return sent the fans into a frenzy as chants of 'Welcome Back' echoed throughout the arena. The recently returned WWE superstar's first match has also been determined.

WWE Announces Comeback match For Aleister Black

The WWE delivered one of the finest Post-WrestleMania RAW and SmackDown episodes. With the Red Brand featuring top-notch action and thrilling entertainment, SmackDown featured a sensational title change, a Mania-Caliber Main Event and one of the most epic returns. Aleister Black has made his long-awaited comeback in the WWE and will be a part of the Blue Brand moving forward.

As Aleister Black made his entrance, he quietly headed towards the ring, where The Miz was present as he was ranting about not being a part of WrestleMania 41 despite his achievements. The Dutch wrestler entered the ring, and as soon as Miz came forward, he took him out with his finisher move, Black Mass. After laying him out, Black sat down in his trademark cross-legged pose as the lights came down.

As a result of the attack on The Miz, Aleister Black will be facing the A-Lister in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Black Joins List Of Wrestlers Who Returned To WWE

Aleister Black's return is certainly significant as he is part of a pool of talents who have jumped ships recently. Notably, Rusev had made his re-debut on RAW and was also a part of All Elite Wrestling as Miro. Apart from Aleister Black and Rusev, wrestlers like Ricky Saints, Lexis King, Penta, Rey Fenix, Jade Cargill, and many more.