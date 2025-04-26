WWE Release New Backlash Poster Following Confirmation Of World Title Match Between Arch-Rivals John Cena And Randy Orton

The latest episode of WWE's weekly show SmackDown was an absolute banger as it saw two of the greatest WWE superstars and arch-rivals come face to face. John Cena and Randy Orton stood front and center in the ring as they exchanged a war of words between themselves. The promo ended with Randy Orton planting John Cena with a massive RKO and left him flat and center in the ring. This set up a WWE Championship match between the two veteran superstars for WWE's upcoming PLE Backlash.

WWE Reveal New Poster For Backlash After SmackDown

Following the end of a massive episode of SmackDown and the confirmation of the WWE title match between Randy Orton and John Cena for the PLE, WWE released a new poster for the event. The old poster had Randy Orton's face in the center with snakes all around him, paying homage to his nickname ‘The Viper’.

The new poster for Backlash has the addition of John Cena's face next to Randy Orton's with the snakes covering the two superstars.

The Backlash PLE will be the first event of WWE after WrestleMania and will be taking place in St. Louis which is also the hometown of Randy Orton.

25 Years Of Rivalry Between John Cena And Randy Orton

John Cena and Randy Orton's rivalry is famous and has been witnessed by almost every generation of WWE fan. The rivalry usually had Randy Orton as the villain and John Cena as the face. The tables have turned this time around as John Cena is the heel heading into the match ever since his turn after winning the Elimination Chamber.