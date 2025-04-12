Another Setback For Drew McIntyre! Damian Priest's Vicious Attack During SmackDown Leaves Scottish Warrior Busted Open

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre has run into a huge problem right before the WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Scottish Warrior had recently received the clearance to compete in WrestleMania 41 after sustaining an eye injury during a segment for SmackDown. Drew had barely got rid of the eye patch, and now, he has picked up another issue after one of his old wounds has resurfaced. Getting injured at this stage could jeopardize McIntyre's plans, as he could miss out on the Showcase of the Immortals like Kevin Owens.

Drew McIntyre Suffers Another Injury Scare

In the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Drew McIntyre revealed that he was cleared for action in WrestleMania 41, where he would be facing Damian Priest in SIn City Street Fight. The Archer of Infamy had come out, and a massive brawl ensued, in which the Scottish Warrior stands tall. But after the match, Drew shared a graphic photo in which an enormous cut could be seen on his head. With the image, McIntyre captioned the photo, writing, “Some old wounds never truly heal.”

Drew McIntyre's injury would date back to his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk, which happened at Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia. He needed 16 staples to seal the wound and was out of action for a while. The injury reappeared when Damian Priest smashed his head into the corner of the steel steps' edge, which may have caused the laceration.

Will The Sin City Street Fight Get Cancelled?

Drew McIntyre's injury looks absolutely nasty, and it could disrupt the WWE's plans for WrestleMania 41. With Kevin Owens already missing out on the Match Card, they cannot afford any more changes and alterations due to injury.

However, as per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, there are no talks of cutting off the McIntyre vs Priest Sin City Street Fight, which may hint that the match-up remains a part of the schedule.