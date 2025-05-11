As John Cena's Retirement Tour Continues Here's WWE's PPV Calendar For 2025 Following Conclusion Of Backlash And WrestleMania

Updated May 11th 2025, 16:38 IST
WWE's pay-per-view Backlash was a success as it involved several big names involving in matches. Backlash also featured Randy Orton and John Cena facing off against one another for one last time in their careers as WWE. John Cena is currently on his retirement tour and it will end in December 2025. As John Cena won his 17th World Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and then successfully defended his title against Randy Orton at Backlash, Here is a list of all of the PLE's that are on WWE's calendar for the rest of the year.
After his match against Randy Orton, John Cena shared a quirky post on his official Instagram account. Cena posted an image of the WWE Championship belt with ice cream spilled all over it. Now, this ice cream reference is being related to CM Punk. The 'Best in the World', Punk, in the past has expressed his fondness for ice cream. In the past, Punk had also asked for the return of the WWE ice cream bars, which have now been discontinued.
If CM Punk vs John Cena ends up happening, the fans will be in for a wild ride with another nostalgic match that fans will get to witness one last time as WWE plans to give a grand farewell to the 17-time World Champion.
