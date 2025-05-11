sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 11th 2025, 16:38 IST

As John Cena's Retirement Tour Continues Here's WWE's PPV Calendar For 2025 Following Conclusion Of Backlash And WrestleMania

Here is the full schedule of WWE's PPV's for the rest of 2025 as John Cena's retirement tour is underway.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
John Cena is in his retirement tour till end of 2025.
John Cena is in his retirement tour till end of 2025. | Image: WWE

WWE's pay-per-view Backlash was a success as it involved several big names involving in matches. Backlash also featured Randy Orton and John Cena facing off against one another for one last time in their careers as WWE. John Cena is currently on his retirement tour and it will end in December 2025. As John Cena won his 17th World Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and then successfully defended his title against Randy Orton at Backlash, Here is a list of all of the PLE's that are on WWE's calendar for the rest of the year.

WWE's Pay-Per-View Schedule For 2025 

  • Saturday Night's Main Event- May 24, 2025 
  • WWE Draft 2025- Dates To Be Confirmed 
  • WWE Money In The Bank- June 7, 2025 
  • WWE Night Of Champions- June 28th, 2025 
  • WWE Evolution- July 5, 2025 
  • Saturday Night's Main Event- July 12, 2025 
  • WWE SummerSlam- August 2 and August 3, 2025 
  • WWE Clash In Paris- August 31, 2025 
  • WWE Crown Jewel- October 11, 2025 
  • Saturday Night's Main Event- Dates To Be Confirmed 

What Next For John Cena After Backlash? 

After his match against Randy Orton, John Cena shared a quirky post on his official Instagram account. Cena posted an image of the WWE Championship belt with ice cream spilled all over it. Now, this ice cream reference is being related to CM Punk. The 'Best in the World', Punk, in the past has expressed his fondness for ice cream. In the past, Punk had also asked for the return of the WWE ice cream bars, which have now been discontinued.

If CM Punk vs John Cena ends up happening, the fans will be in for a wild ride with another nostalgic match that fans will get to witness one last time as WWE plans to give a grand farewell to the 17-time World Champion.

Published May 11th 2025, 16:38 IST