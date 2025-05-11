John Cena Holds On To Undisputed Championship As He Defeats 'Legend Killer' Randy Orton At WWE's PLE Backlash

John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the biggest names in WWE for the past three decades. The two superstars have been the biggest rivals of each other and have a total of 31 World Championships between them. As John Cena in 2024 announced his retirement and further announced that he will be going on a retirement tour. As part of John Cena's retirement tour which will end towards the end of 2025, John Cena faced off against Randy Orton for one last time. John Cena had won his 17th World Title when he had defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

R-Truth Costs Randy Orton His 15th World Title

As John Cena and Randy Orton faced off for one last time, Randy Orton dominated John Cena throughout the match. Randy Orton through the course of the match hit RKOs on John Cena and also hit John Cena's own move, the Attitude Adjustment on John Cena when he put him through a table.

John Cena during the match tried to use dirty tactics and hit Randy Orton with the championship belt but Randy Orton managed to dodge and John Cena ended up hitting the referee with the belt. Randy Orton then suddenly hit John Cena with another RKO.

Randy Orton then looked to punt kick John Cena after RKOing several people but he was stopped by R-Truth. John Cena then hit Randy Orton with the belt and won the match.

John Cena Attacks R-Truth In Press Conference After Backlash

After Backlash had ended, John Cena was giving a press conference. During the press conference after John Cena's match R-Truth came to congratulate Cena. As R-Truth was talking to John Cena, the 17-time World Champion attacked R-Truth and left from the press conference.