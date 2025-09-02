Bad News For Roman Reigns Fans, The Original Tribal Chief's Latest Health Update Likely To Force Him To Be Out Of The WWE 'Indefinitely'

WWE's ambitious pay-per-view (PPV) Clash in Paris hasn't ended quite well for the Original Tribal Chief (OTC) and the Head of the Table, aka Roman Reigns. Often considered a legend in the making and one of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), Reigns has been making a limited number of appearances in WWE after WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns recently collided with Bronson Reed to kick off Clash in Paris, but it did not yield a fruitful ending for him, despite him winning the match.

Roman Reigns Sidelined Indefinitely From WWE

The OTC has currently been sidelined from WWE, and the company has reportedly confirmed that Reigns will be out 'indefinitely' after sustaining multiple serious injuries at Clash in Paris. On Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole dropped a huge update about Roman Reigns' fitness and said that he had suffered injuries during the post-match attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Despite Roman Reigns winning the match against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, members of The Vision unleashed themselves on the Tribal Chief and attacked him multiple times with spears, hitting him through the commentary table and assaulting him with multiple Tsunami splashes. The brutal attack on Reigns and how he was left bruised and battered easily creates a storyline and very well explains his absence for the next few weeks.

Interestingly, the timing of the events also coincides with Roman Reigns' outside ring commitments. The former Undisputed WWE Champion is reportedly due to shoot for Street Fighter, a film which also features his arch-rival Cody Rhodes. Though Reigns did not speak much about the venture, he also attributed it as the fulfillment of one of his biggest career goals.

Jey Uso Confronts The Vision