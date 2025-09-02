Updated 2 September 2025 at 18:54 IST
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Leaves Fans Perplexed After Shocking Weight Loss, Final Boss Flaunts New Physique At The Smashing Machine Premiere
The Rock last appeared in the WWE during the Elimination Chamber that was held earlier this year. The Rock also played a huge part in the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes story for WrestleMania 41
Ever since the events that unfolded in WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, the fans of the sports entertainment industry have been constantly asking questions about Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his next appearance as the 'Final Boss'.
The Rock played a massive role in John Cena's heel turn in his retirement tour, but since then, the WWE legend has been a no-show. There were rumours of The Rock's appearance in the pay-per-views that followed later, but the wrestling superstar never showed up.
The Rock Shocks Fans With His Transformation
Dwayne Johnson shocked everybody when he showed up during the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The actor, producer and professional wrestler was attending the event to promote his new movie, The Smashing Machine. What shocked everybody was how toned down and slim the 'Final Boss' looked. Johnson, who has been in the world of pro wrestling for over two decades, has always boasted a bulky physique, but his new lean physique left the fans curious and perplexed.
Here's How The Internet Is Reacting To The Rock's Transformation
The Smashing Machine received a rousing reception at the Venice Film Festival and this left The Rock emotional. The star wrestler and actor was visibly seen wiping his tears while standing beside his co-star Emily Blunt and director Benny Safdie. The movie reportedly received a 15-minute long standing ovation while The Rock wiped his tears.
Watch The Video Here
"I looked around a few years ago and I started to think, you know, am I living my dream or am I living other people's dreams? I've been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity," said Johnson while reflecting on how the project has transformed him into a better person.
Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Smashing Machine
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is playing the character of MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. This particular feature film starring Johnson and Emily Blunt is inspired by the 2002 documentary that goes by the same name. Kerr, a celebrated MMA fighter, struggled with substance abuse despite winning a lot of awards and medals in his career. The film deals with Kerr's journey and the turbulent times that he experienced.
