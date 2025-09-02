Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Leaves Fans Perplexed After Shocking Weight Loss, Final Boss Flaunts New Physique At The Smashing Machine Premiere

Ever since the events that unfolded in WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, the fans of the sports entertainment industry have been constantly asking questions about Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his next appearance as the 'Final Boss'.

The Rock played a massive role in John Cena's heel turn in his retirement tour, but since then, the WWE legend has been a no-show. There were rumours of The Rock's appearance in the pay-per-views that followed later, but the wrestling superstar never showed up.

The Rock Shocks Fans With His Transformation

Dwayne Johnson shocked everybody when he showed up during the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The actor, producer and professional wrestler was attending the event to promote his new movie, The Smashing Machine. What shocked everybody was how toned down and slim the 'Final Boss' looked. Johnson, who has been in the world of pro wrestling for over two decades, has always boasted a bulky physique, but his new lean physique left the fans curious and perplexed.

Here's How The Internet Is Reacting To The Rock's Transformation

The Smashing Machine received a rousing reception at the Venice Film Festival and this left The Rock emotional. The star wrestler and actor was visibly seen wiping his tears while standing beside his co-star Emily Blunt and director Benny Safdie. The movie reportedly received a 15-minute long standing ovation while The Rock wiped his tears.

"I looked around a few years ago and I started to think, you know, am I living my dream or am I living other people's dreams? I've been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity," said Johnson while reflecting on how the project has transformed him into a better person.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Smashing Machine