John Cena Shares Cryptic Superman Post, Triggers Comparison Between David Corenswet And Henry Cavill's Portrayals Of The 'Man Of Steel'

Peacemaker star and celebrated professional wrestler, John Cena is just eight dates away from calling time on his WWE career and riding into the sunset. John Cena announced his retirement from WWE during 'Money In The Bank' 2024 and he is currently on his retirement tour which ends in December this year. Cena recently shifted into a babyface from a bittersweet heel turn and defeated YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul recently during Clash in Paris.

John Cena's Superman Post Triggers Henry Cavill vs David Corenswet Debate

Apart from his illustrious wrestling career and his heroics in the squared circle, John Cena is also well known for his portrayal as the DC superhero Peacemaker. Cena debuted as the superhero in The Suicide Squad released in 2021. The movie was directed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn who also conceptualized Peacemaker for live-action television. The first episode of the second season of Peacemaker came under the scanner and was called out for replacing the Justice League with the Justice Gang.

For the unversed, the last episode of Peacemaker season had closed with the Justice League which included the likes of Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) coming to The Peacemaker's aid. Surprisingly, this entire scene was changed in the first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 with Superman (David Corenswet), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) coming to Peacemaker's aid.

After the Snyderverse failed to reap desired results for DC, James Gunn was given the responsibility to set up a new universe. While Henry Cavill's Superman was the face of Zack Snyder's DCEU, David Corenswet, on the other hand, has been now wearing the cape for James Gunn's DCU which is much lighter in tone. John Cena recently posted an image of David Corenswet dressed up as the 'Man of Steel' and it kickstarted a huge debate between the Cavill fans and the Corenswet fans.

John Cena All Set To Retire From The WWE

After his appearance in Clash In Paris, John Cena just has eight dates left in his WWE career. Cena has been extremely vocal about the fact that he still loves wrestling, the sports entertainment business, but it's his body that is not being able to meet the requirements of professional wrestling.