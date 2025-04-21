'When I Go, I Go Hard': Becky Lynch Addresses His Future With The WWE After Shock WrestleMania 41 Comeback

Becky Lynch made a grand-fashioned return to the WWE, ending her status as the hottest free agent in wrestling. Lynch marked her return at WrestleMania 41 to team up with fellow Irishwoman Lyra Valkriya. Big-Time Bex has cleared the air on whether her fresh run with the WWE would be a part-time gig or whether she intends to commit full-time to the wrestling promotion. Becky has assured the fans she will be with the company for a full-time role in the women's division.

Becky Lynch Addresses Her Future With WWE

Becky Lynch returned to the WWE when no fan imagined that she would be back. The Man returned to the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion at the Showcase of the Immortals. Fans attending WrestleMania 41 were in for a huge surprise as Lynch's comeback happened out of nowhere. She replaced Bayley to become Lyra Valkyria's tag partner against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Becky is coming off a long hiatus, and she addressed her current status with the company.

“Yeah. The Man don’t do part-time. Come on now. When I go, I go hard. And I go until I can’t go no more. Or until I take another break,” Becky Lynch said at the WrestleMania 41 Post Show Press Conference.

Becky Lynch Shocks Fans After Title Win At WrestleMania

Becky Lynch was last seen in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan for the Women's Championship title in a steel cage match on Monday Night RAW. She made her comeback in Night Two of WrestleMania 41 by stepping in as Bayley's replacement for Lyra Valkyria. The Irish Women locked horns against The Judgement Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the Women's tag team titles.