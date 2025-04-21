'You Looking For Headlines': John Cena Gets Into Heated Exchange With Journalist After 17th World Title Win At WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 41: John Cena is on his own Mount Rushmore and has cemented his immortal place in the 'Galaxy of the Greats'. The leader of the 'Cenation' won his much-awaited 17th undisputed WWE Universal Championship and went past Ric Flair. Cena now has the most WWE World Titles to his name, and it very well testifies to the extraordinary career that he has had in the sports entertainment industry.

John Cena Gets Into Verbal Battle With Journalist

Seventeen-time world champion John Cena joined forces with global rap sensation Travis Scott to outsmart the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, in the final moments of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The match was a dull affair, but Cena had already warned the fans that they wouldn't get anything out of him.

While addressing the pressers after WrestleMania 41, John Cena got into a verbal duel with one of the journalists present in the press room. The journalist had asked Cena about his feelings on winning the 17th championship, which irked him. "It seems like a clickbait question. I am beginning to sense a pattern here. You guys are looking for headlines; I'll give you one. Tune into Monday Night RAW to see how I ruin wrestling," added Cena.

Cena Cements His Legacy In WrestleMania

Cena winning the 17th title isn't a surprise. Like it or not, it was always on the cards, and there was no better way to do it apart from the 'Grandest Stage of Them All', WrestleMania. Cena, who lost the Royal Rumble to Jey Uso earlier this year, forced his way to the main event of WrestleMania by winning the 'Elimination Chamber'. But it was Cena's heel turn that made the fans curious about his future course of action.